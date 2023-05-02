The private equity owners of Colorado-based salmon smoker Honey Smoked Fish Co. have reached a deal to sell off the company's Miami smokehouse, officials told IntraFish in a statement.

Nebraska-based McCarthy Capital, which acquired Honey Smoked in 2018, sold the facility to Avi Attias, the owner of Banner Smoked Fish, a boutique smoked seafood company based in New York. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Attias acquired the cold smoked facility under a newly formed entity, Florida Smoked Fish, and will operate the company as MacKnight Smokehouse.