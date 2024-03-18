SalMar suffered serious challenges at one of its Troms farm sites in northern Norway, with a bacterial infection late last year, followed by two jellyfish attacks causing more than 700,000 mortalities.

The company decided to cull ﻿substantial volumes and harvest fish earlier than planned, resulting in a 20,000 metric ton reduction in guided harvest volumes for 2024 to 237,000 metric tons when the company published its fourth quarter results last month.



Between week 51 of last year and week 5 of this, a total 380,000 fish died and a further 363,000 were culled at SalMar's Troms site, writes the Norwegian Food Safety Authority in a letter, adding that total mortalities ranged from 0.31