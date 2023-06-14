Icelandic land-based salmon farmer Landeldi has completed the first harvest of its first generation of salmon from its farm in Thorlakshofn in southwestern Iceland.

The harvest consisted of around 50,000 salmon, with an average weight of around 3 kilos. The biggest salmon was around 5 kilos.

About 110 metric tons of gutted salmon was sold and shipped to customers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Around 20 percent of the salmon went to the UK market, 20 percent was sold to Ireland and the remainder of the fish went to the United States and Canada, Landeldi CEO Eggert Kristofersson told IntraFish.