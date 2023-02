Organized crime is costing the Chilean salmon industry as much as $80 million (€75 million) a year, according to the trade association SalmonChile.

The sector is working with authorities on a wide range of measures aimed at cracking down on the robberies, but SalmonChile President Arturo Clement concedes more needs to be done in a situation that appears to be worsening by the day.

"They are groups of organized criminals that are extremely well organized," Clement told IntraFish.