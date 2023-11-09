Organic salmon sales have dropped significantly in the UK market in recent years as consumers have reigned in their food spending because of inflation.

In the UK, organic salmon sales fell 5.3 percent in volume and 14.9 percent in value during the last year, compared to standard salmon, which instead increased by 5 percent in sales volume but fell 7.5 percent in value.

“Organic salmon is struggling due to its significantly higher price, UK-based seafood trade association SeaFish Market Insight Analyst Richard Watson told IntraFish.