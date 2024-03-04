Norwegian officials have rejected a request from Norway-based salmon giant Mowi to allow the exportation of lower-grade fish.

Last month, Mowi asked the Norwegian Food Safety Authority for an exemption to a law making it illegal for Norwegian companies to export lower-quality "production" salmon without first processing the fish in the country.

In Norway, farmed salmon is graded as superior, ordinary or production fish. Salmon with any deformities are classified as production fish. Wounds and unsightly blemishes on the fish are removed for export.