Executives with Alaska processor OBI Seafoods are asking Alaska fishermen to support US legislation aiming for a comprehensive ban on the importation of all Russian-origin seafood products into the United States, citing "devastating fish prices due to global marketing issues."
OBI Seafoods asks fishermen to support bills to ban Russian-origin seafood, provide more USDA access
'Despite federal agencies managing fisheries and ensuring safety, there's no consistent leadership for seafood as a priority domestic commodity,' the company said.
18 September 2023 21:20 GMT Updated 18 September 2023 21:25 GMT
By