An algal bloom outbreak has now killed 1,140 metric tons of salmon in Chile's southern Los Lagos region.

The figure is more than double that reported on Thursday by Sernapesca, Chile's Fisheries and Aquaculture agency, as more production sites become affected and the scope of the outbreak widens.

In a update Friday, Sernpesca said nearly 80,000 metric tons of coho salmon and trout are in pens in the affected area, and the algal bloom so far has killed 1.4 percent of that biomass.