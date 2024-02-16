Mowi-backed Norwegian salmon farmer Nova Sea said Friday it is acquiring a 33.4 percent stake in fellow Helgeland-based aquaculture group, Torghatten Aqua.

The transaction will be made through a capital expansion in the company and the purchase of shares. Further terms were not revealed.

Following the deal, Nova Sea will become the second largest shareholder in the group. Trondelag Helgeland Invest is still the largest owner, with 39 percent of the shares.

The farming operations of the Torghatten Aqua companies will eventually be operated in collaboration with Nova Sea.