Pancreas disease (PD) is suspected at a site belonging to Mowi-backed salmon farmer Nova Sea in Vega municipality in Nordland county, with the fish now at risk of "rapid culling" if it is confirmed.

The site is located in the protection zone that was established after a PD detection at Ystoya in September this year. The location is subject to restrictions such as ban on moving fish to prevent possible spread of infection.

Nova Sea notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority of the suspicion Nov.