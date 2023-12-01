Pancreas disease (PD) is suspected at a site belonging to Mowi-backed salmon farmer Nova Sea in Vega municipality in Nordland county, Norway, with the fish now at risk of "rapid culling" if the disease is confirmed.

The site is located in the protection zone that was established after a PD detection at Ystoya in September.

Nova Sea notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority of the suspicion Nov. 29 after its own analysis results were positive for the virus.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is taking verifying samples, which will be sent to the Veterinary Institute for analysis.