The Oslo Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it has placed embattled Chilean salmon producer Nova Austral on the so-called "Penalty Bench," after the company failed to comply with rules of the exchange.

Over the weekend, Nova Austral said publication of its annual accounts for the financial year 2022 will be delayed because an audit has not yet been concluded.

The company said it expects to publish 2022 annual accounts on or before May 12.

"Oslo Bors will remove securities from the Penalty Bench and allocate the securities to the normal compartment when the issuer has corrected the violation of the rules that was the reason for allocating the security to the Penalty Bench," the exchange said in a statement.