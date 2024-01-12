Salmon farmer Scottish Sea Farms (SSF), co-owned by Norwegian groups Leroy Seafood and SalMar, is withdrawing from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification program, claiming recent changes to the salmon standard are "not in the best interests" of its fish.

The company has already gained ASC certification for three of its farms, with a further three currently midway through the certification process.

However, citing several changes to the salmon standard in recent months, SFF has now decided to voluntarily withdraw from the scheme.