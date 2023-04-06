The value of Norway's seafood reached historic levels during the first quarter, but the volume of exports slipped noticeably, according to Norway's Seafood Council.

Norway exported NOK 41.4 billion (€3.6 billion/$3.9 billion) worth of seafood during the first quarter, a 22 percent increased compared to the same period last year.

During this time, the country exported 693,400 metric tons of seafood, an 8.7 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

A significantly weaker Norwegian currency and price growth in the salmon and cod markets contributed to the gain in export value.