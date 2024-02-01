Pure Norwegian Seafood has admitted to selling and exporting frozen salmon unfit for human consumption over “a number of years” after an investigation launched by its parent company uncovered serious breaches in protocol.

Norwegian salmon farmer Masoval said it began in October to recall fish products sold by Pure Norwegian Seafood after becoming suspicious of “irregularities” at the western Norway-based processor. Two people at the company were suspended and accounting firm EY was hired to conduct an investigation.

“This is a very serious matter,” Pure Norwegian Seafood Chairman Helge Kvalvik said in a statement on Thursday.