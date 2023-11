Norwegian salmon prices are moving higher, although the reasons behind the upswing are unclear.

The largest fish are now fetching more than NOK80 (€6.76/$7.35) per kilo.

"It's a bit up. We haven't bought anything yet," one buyer told IntraFish.

One salmon producer reported "a perfectly good market" with processing volumes roughly the same as last year.

"There is a generally good demand at the moment. Considering the currency situation, the prices are good.