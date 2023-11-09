Gustav Witzoe-owned farmed salmon giant SalMar, the world's second largest salmon producer, posted a 75 percent jump in its operating profit in the third quarter, driven predominantly by strong growth in Norway. However the group confirmed further investments in offshore salmon farming are still on ice.

The group's operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to NOK 2.3 billion (€192.2 million/$205.6 million) during the quarter, compared with NOK 1.31 billion (€109.5 million/$117.1 million) in the same period a year ago.