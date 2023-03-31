The board of Norwegian salmon farmer Grieg Seafood has approved the company's annual report and proposed a dividend of NOK 4.50 (€0.39/$0.43) per share based on the 2022 financial statements.

The 113 million outstanding shares will give shareholders a total dividend about NOK 510 million (€44 million/$48 million).

The company posted record-breaking earnings and harvest volumes for 2022, but faced challenging biological conditions during the closing months of the year.

Grieg Seafood's full-year 2022 operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was just over NOK 1.7