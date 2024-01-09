Norway's salmon farmers are potentially facing a new level of public reporting related to the number of fish that escape from their pens.

The fact is that nobody knows how many salmon escape every year.

There are several examples where farmers state they have more fish in a netpen following an escape than before the event, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries Director Frank Bakke-Jensen told IntraFish.

In light of this, it is time to introduce a public tracking solution for all farmed fish to better control escapes and their potential impact on wild salmon stocks in the country, Bakke-Jensen said.