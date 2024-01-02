Norwegian salmon producer Masoval has won NOK 12.8 million (€1.1 million/$1.3 million) in compensation from the government after it was wrongly forced to cull fish following a misdiagnosis of a disease at one of its salmon farms in 2019.

A court ordered the government on Dec. 29 to pay Masoval compensation for loss of earnings as well as incurred expenses as a result of the misdiagnosis, plus accrued interest and delay interest.

Last May, Masoval filed a lawsuit against the government, claiming compensation of NOK 29.8