Norwegian company Utror, owned by salmon farmer Lovundlaks, is teaming up with offshore oil and gas engineering firm Aibel to advance offshore aquaculture in the country.

The two companies entered into a framework agreement this week to develop and implement offshore aquaculture in Norway, initially through a feasibility study, and "see great potential in utilizing each other's expertise to establish salmon farming at sea."

Through the agreement Aibel will offer its expertise in complex offshore installations and study work to help Utror with its plans for offshore aquaculture.