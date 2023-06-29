Norwegian land-based salmon company Andfjord Salmon expects to harvest about 800 metric tons of salmon (HOG) during June and July, Andfjord Salmon CEO Martin Rasmussen told IntraFish.

"We have started the dialogue with some retailers, and see a high demand for our products," Rasmussen said, adding it is still in an early phase when it comes to selling the products in the retail segment.

During the first months of 2023, the company reported strong growth, good fish welfare, industry-leading survival rates and very low energy consumption, Rasmussen said.