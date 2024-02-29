Andfjord Salmon will use surplus capacity at its pools to supplement production at its land-based farm in Norway, the company said Thursday, in a move that could increase operating profit by as much as 25 percent.

Andfjord said its new post-smolt production strategy would capitalize on unused pool capacity in the first half of each production cycle. The strategy, it said, would enable a 10 percent increase in biomass turnover without the need for any additional infrastructure spending.

This would create a “shorter runway” to positive cash flow, the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings statement.