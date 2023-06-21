Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon has signed an agreement with fish handling technology provider Cflow to develop Andfjord's facility in Andoya in northern Norway.

Norway-based Cflow specializes in the development of advanced technical systems for handling live fish.

"Through this collaboration, we will enable safe and sustainable production processes for live fish," Andfjord Salmon CEO Martin Rasmussen said.

"Technology plays a vital role in the modernization of aquaculture. Having control over factors influencing fish welfare and the environment leads to optimized operations, energy efficiency, and predictable production."

Approximately 700 metric tons of salmon are slated for its first harvest in June and July.

Earlier this month, Andfjord Salmon secured a NOK 700 million (€60 million/$64 million) bank loan to fund an expansion to produce up to 40,000 metric tons of fish by 2030.

The new production capacity at its Kvalnes site in northern Norway will gradually be added between 2025 and 2030, with 8,000 metric tons head-on gutted (HOG) of production capacity expected to be added in 2025.