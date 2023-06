Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon has raised a further NOK 615 million (€52.7 million/$57.6 million) through a private placement.

The new funds will be used to expand the company's production capacity at Kvalnes and for general corporate purposes, it said.

Through the placement, Andfjord allocated 15,974,026 shares at a subscription price of NOK 38.50 (€3.30/$3.60) per share.

ABG Sundal Collier, Arctic Securities and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as joint bookrunners.