Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salfjord has been awarded the relevant permits to produce salmon on land, paving the way for it to build its NOK 7.5 billion (€636.9 million/$695.2 million) project.

More og Romsdal county council in western Norway authorized Salfjord, pursuant to the Norwegian salmon permit regulations, to farm salmon on land at the Tjeldbergodden industry park in Aure local authority in the Nordmore region.

The permit allows for a maximum standing biomass of 21,000 metric tons, equivalent to 27 licences for conventional fish farming in the sea, and an annual output of 36,500 metric tons of head-on gutted (HOG) salmon.