Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon on Tuesday said it now plans to produce up to 40,000 metric tons of fish by 2030 and secured a NOK 700 million (€60 million/$64 million) bank loan to fund the expansion.

The new production capacity at its Kvalnes site in northern Norway will gradually be added between 2025 and 2030, with 8,000 metric tons head-on gutted (HOG) of production capacity expected to be added in 2025.

""Our plan has always been to utilize the first pool to prove the value of our flow-through technology and the excellent biological performance it enables, before financing and progressing with the next build-out stage," Andfjord Salmon CEO Martin Rasmussen said.