Andfjord Salmon announced Tuesday it completed the inaugural harvest of salmon from the company's first pool located at Kvalnes, Andoya.
The harvest yielded strong results with a survival rate of 97.5
The group harvested 530 metric tons of head-on-gutted (HOG) salmon, with an average weight of 3.4 kilograms.
Andfjord Salmon announced Tuesday it completed the inaugural harvest of salmon from the company's first pool located at Kvalnes, Andoya.
The harvest yielded strong results with a survival rate of 97.5