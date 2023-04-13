Norwegian billionaire Johan H. Andresen's investment company Ferd has sold its shares in salmon producer Grieg Seafood.

Ferd, co-owned by Johan H. Andersen and daughters, Alexandra and Katharina -- recently ranked among the world's 10 youngest billionaires -- is one of Norway's largest holding companies, with investments in real estate and a string of other areas.

The group had identified the salmon industry as a core area to grow.

Since the turn of the year, however, Ferd has steadily sold off its stake in Grieg Seafood, according to Norwegian business newspaper Finansavisen.

Ferd co-owner Johan H. Andresen. Photo: Elin Høyland

The last of the million Grieg shares the company had at the turn of the year was sold just before Easter.

Andresen's investment company has sold shares estimated to be worth NOK 74 million (€6.4 million/$7 million) since the turn of the year, according to Finansavisen.

Ferd remains the third largest shareholder in salmon producer Leroy.

Headquartered in Lysaker, Norway, Ferd is a privately-owned investment group that actively manages a diverse portfolio of businesses, financial investments, and real estate.

The company was founded by Johan H. Andresen in 2001, but its roots can be traced back to 1849 when Andresen's family started the tobacco company J.L. Tiedemanns Tobaksfabrik.

The company invests in a variety of sectors, including technology, healthcare, finance, and consumer goods. Besides direct investments, Ferd also invests in private equity funds and manages a portfolio of liquid assets.