Salmon share prices on the Oslo stock exchange rose last week, and continued to rise on Monday after DNB Markets issued an analysis in which it suggested a controversial new tax rate on Norway's salmon farmers will be closer to 15 percent than to 40 percent as was first proposed last fall.

In an analysis released by its brokerage arm, DNB said comments from government officials on the total amount the tax -- between NOK 3.65 billion (€334 million/$365 million) and NOK 3.80 billion (€352 million/$385 million) -- would put the percentage at 15 percent.

On Tuesday, however, Torgeir Knag Fylkesnesm, deputy leader of the Norwegian government's budget partner, the Socialist Left Party (SV), dampened expectations for a 15 percent tax rate.

It is far too early to say whether SV will support the tax in its current form, said Fylkesnes, warning that "15 percent sounds very low."

Fylkesnes, who is in favor of the tax, said his party will make a thorough assessment internally once the government has submitted its proposal to the Norwegian Parliament.

"It is a minority government, so we will see," said Fylkesnes.

The governing parties, the Labor Party and the Center Party, are dependent on support in the Norwegian Parliament to get the tax through.

The Norwegian government first proposed a 40 percent ground rent tax on salmon and trout farming companies in September.



The tax is now in effect and will be applied to production volumes above 4,000 metric tons, but the final decision on the amount payable will not be made until the summer by the Norwegian Parliament.