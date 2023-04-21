A Norwegian government plan to offer salmon farming permits for projects that tackle environmental issues such as sea lice discharge and waste has been postponed, sparking criticism from industry and politicians.

The program, a follow up to the country's development license program, which offered salmon farming licenses to projects that tackled environmental issues, was launched in 2021 by Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen, who was fisheries minister at the time. The plan at the time was to award permits through auction or an innovation competition.