Grieg Seafood will no longer have to harvest all fish in four of its netpens in northern Norway, after the Norwegian Food Safety Authority overturned its earlier ruling.

The authority said earlier this month that Norway-based salmon farmer Grieg Seafood should harvest fish in the Vinnalandet location early following a jellyfish attack.



About 118,450 fish died at the site between Dec. 11 and Jan. 15 due to the attacks.

Grieg Seafood contested the ruling as it said the fish health situation had improved, and the authority revisited the facility on Feb.