Norway-based salmon and whitefish giant Leroy Seafood has stopped all its production of organic salmon and trout.

The company focuses on Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification of its production, Leroy Executive Director of Aquaculture Bjarne Reinert told IntraFish.

"In light of this, we have decided to end our production of organic salmon and trout," Reinert said, declining to comment further on reasons or timing.

Earlier this year, the company had at least one production site -- in the Bjornafjorden municipality in western Norway -- which focused on organic salmon.