Norwegian farmed salmon prices are soaring heading into next week with the New Year just around the corner, and fewer fish available on the market due to the holiday period, industry players told IntraFish on Friday afternoon.

Prices went up towards Christmas with fewer harvest days during the week, and the same trend is happening again in the run-up to the new year.

"We don't have complete control yet, but we can see that there will be a price rise," one exporter told IntraFish.