Norwegian fresh salmon prices are slipping back after last week's increases, with a high volume of fish still unsold by mid-day Friday.

This comes after prices continued to rise last week as a lag in production caused by the Easter holiday saw demand outstrip supply.

Prices for fish between 3-4 kilos have gradually dipped over the past seven days from NOK 125 (€10.74/$11.80) last Friday to NOK 105 (€9.02/$9.92), with fish weighing under 5 kilos particularly affected, one exporter told IntraFish.