A Norwegian company has unveiled ambitious plans to build what would be Scotland’s first land-based salmon farm on the Isle of Lewis, with target capacity of 90,000 metric tons per year.

The proposed £581 million (€678.5 million/$736.6 million) project is one of two sites in Scotland being considered by Norwegian Mountain Salmon as it attempts to scale up production. The other location, with half of the proposed capacity, is in Shetland.

Norwegian Mountain Salmon CEO Bard Hjelmen told IntraFish the proposal was at “a very, very early stage.”