A number of businesses in Norway have been illegally exporting farmed salmon with wounds and deformities, contrary to the country's fish quality regulations, according the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet).

The agency conducted 49 inspections, determining that in nearly half the cases compromised product was sold into the market in violation of government rules.

"It shows that many businesses do not meet the requirements of the fish quality regulations," said Elisabeth Wilmann, director of the legal and international work department at the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.