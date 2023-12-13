The Norwegian Food Safety Authority will audit six of the country's largest salmon farming companies next year to confirm they have the required systems in place to address animal welfare and health following a spate of disease outbreaks and mortalities in recent months.

The major challenges with animal welfare and health in the farming industry have been well documented, and in 2024 the Norwegian Food Safety Authority will also adopt new inspection methods, it said.

The number of disease outbreaks in the farming industry is increasing and more and more fish are dying, the authority said.