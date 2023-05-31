Norway's parliament, the Storting, will vote on the latest proposal for the country's new aquaculture tax today, May 31.

The government first announced a tax for the salmon industry in September last year. Earlier this month, the final details of the proposal were announced by the Norwegian government.

The final proposal, which settled on a 25 percent tax rate, was agreed between the Labor Party (AP), the Center Party (SP), the Liberal Party (Venstre) and Patient Focus, which gave them the required majority in the Norwegian Parliament (the Storting).