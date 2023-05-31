Norway's parliament, the Storting, will vote on the latest proposal for the country's new aquaculture tax on Wednesday.

The government first announced a new tax on the salmon industry in September . Earlier this month, the final details of the proposal were announced by the Norwegian government.

The final proposal, which settled on a 25 percent tax rate, was agreed to by the Labor Party (AP), the Center Party (SP), the Liberal Party (Venstre) and Patient Focus, which gave them the required majority in the Norwegian Parliament.