The Norwegian government decided Wednesday which colors the country's 13 different salmon farming areas will be designated for the next two years as part of the so-called traffic light system, paving the way for a potential production increase of about 21,000 metric tons.
In Norway, the auction of new salmon farming production capacity takes place every two years via the traffic light system.
