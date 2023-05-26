Norway's new proposed salmon tax could lead to significantly more revenue than first predicted.

The final details surrounding Norway's new aquaculture tax were finally announced by the Norwegian government on M﻿ay 25.

The final proposal, for a rate of 25 percent, was agreed between the Labor Party (AP), the Center Party (SP), the Liberal Party (Venstre) and Patient Focus, which gave them the required majority in the Norwegian Parliament (the Storting).

This comes following in-depth discussions regarding the specifics of the tax in the finance committee, which saw the Conservative faction posing numerous questions to the country's Ministry of Finance.