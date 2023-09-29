Norway's Aquaculture Committee presented new recommendations on future aquaculture regulations in the country on Sept. 28. And they hold few changes or surprises.

"As expected, the committee suggested stricter environmental regulations, and incentivized the use of new technologies to reduce environmental impacts while allowing room for growth," said Norway-based investment bank Carnegie analyst Philip Scrase.

Nevertheless, there were some adjustments.

The key recommendations in the proposal include increasing centralized responsibility by allowing state authorities to award aquaculture permits.