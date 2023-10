Leroy Seafood's salmon farming facility in Djupestallen, Norway, mistakenly fed 100 metric tons of salmon feed that it shouldn't have.

The fish, which was produced according to organic farming standards, was fed non-organic feed during the week leading up to harvest. Prior to this, the fish had been fed organic feed.

"Unfortunately, by mistake, the fish in one cage were fed normal salmon feed for the last six days before harvest," Leroy EVP Sales and Distribution Ivan Wulff told IntraFish.