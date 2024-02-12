Nordlaks, Norway's largest privately owned salmon farmer, is resuming development of a project in the north of the country that it paused in 2022 following the introduction of a new tax.

The project in Stokmarknes includes a new harvesting and processing facility, as well as an office building.

The development was launched in 2018 but, after four years of work, was put on hold due to uncertainty surrounding Norway's new aquaculture tax.

The tax - also known as the ground-rent tax - was set at 25 percent in May last year, after several months of debate.