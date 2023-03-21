Land-based salmon farming group Nordic Aquafarms Europe's Norwegian subsidiary Fredrikstad Seafoods is set to harvest its last salmon in the coming days in preparation for its shift to producing yellowtail kingfish.

Fredrikstad Seafoods was the first Norwegian company to produce market-sized salmon on land in recycling aquaculture system (RAS) facilities on a commercial scale. However, last year it decided to shift focus and farm kingfish instead, partly because it did not have enough scale to be competitive in the salmon market.

