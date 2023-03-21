Land-based salmon farming group Nordic Aquafarms Europe's Norwegian subsidiary Fredrikstad Seafoods is set to harvest its last-ever salmon in the coming days as the company gets ready for producing yellowtail kingfish.

Fredrikstad Seafoods was the first Norwegian company to produce salmon on land in recycling facilities on a commercial scale. However, last year it decided to shift focus and farm kingfish instead, partly as it did not have enough scale to be competitive in the salmon market.



One of the company's production modules has already been emptied of both fish and water, and repairs and improvements to the circular tanks are now being made.