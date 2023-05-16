The Norwegian government's attempt to finalize the details surrounding its new aquaculture tax, also called "ground rent," took a step backwards on Tuesday, as some leading political parties left the negotiating table.

The Conservative party (Hoyre in Norwegian), Christian Democratic party (Kristelig Folkeparti or KrF) and the Liberal party (Venstre) announced they were abandoning the talks.

"The governing parties have not shown themselves willing to meet the expectations of either the Conservative party, the Liberal party or the Christian Democratic party in the talks about ground rent," the Conservative party's parliamentary group said in a message Tuesday morning.