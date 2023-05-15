The Norwegian government's finance committee will deliver its recommendations on the country's new aquaculture tax to the Parliament (Storting) on May 23, with a hearing then scheduled for May 30.

The initial date was set for May 16, but has now been rescheduled for next week, according to Norwegian n﻿ews site E24.

"We postpone the recommendation to May 23, but the hearing in the Parliament is still set on May 30, so we are still well within the Storting's deadlines," Speaker Geir Pollestad told E24.