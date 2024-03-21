The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is stepping up efforts to punish companies that illegally sell low-quality, or so-called production fish, to buyers outside of Norway.

In Norway, farmed salmon is graded superior, ordinary or production fish. Fish with any deformities or wounds are deemed production fish, and it is illegal for Norwegian companies to export these fish without processing them first.

Despite it being illegal, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority said it is constantly receiving reports on production fish being sold on the international market.